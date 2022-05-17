Over the last several months, I have spoken to many citizens who state they have been followed while shopping at a local store, followed while out for a run/walk, or have had a strange car or person lurking around their residence. These same individuals are now afraid to go for a run or walk alone, afraid to go shopping alone, and some people state they are fearful of simply being out in their front yard.
I can assure you, every law enforcement agency has a vested interest in your safety. We are committed to having safe streets and a safe community. I am, however, asking for your help.
Listed below are just a few things you can do when you witness suspicious activity or that suspicious person or vehicle:
• Ensure Your Safety
If you feel like you are being followed at a store, find a worker or other shoppers. Get yourself around other people. It is highly unlikely that a criminal who is out to do you harm will do so if others are present.
If you are out for a run/walk, get to a well-lit area that is around people. Let family or friends know your route so they know where to look should you get into trouble. Always have a plan. Be alert and ready to act. Know your surroundings and if you feel like you are in trouble, make lots of noise. Draw attention to yourself.
Regarding your children — I strongly encourage teaching them ‘stranger danger’. I strongly recommend parental supervision whenever possible. I would suggest if children walk to school, they walk with someone else or in a group.
• Call Law Enforcement Immediately
If your senses tell you something isn’t right, you’re probably correct. More often than not, citizens don’t call in at all and the information gets relayed to law enforcement from a third party. Other times, a significant amount of time has passed before the concerned citizen makes the call. It is imperative that you immediately call law enforcement so that we can respond to the area. Placing the call immediately to law enforcement also allows dispatch to get the most accurate information as it is fresh in your mind and not committed to your memory.
• Be A Good Witness
Law Enforcement depends a lot on your information to conduct their investigation. Obtain a good clothing description, vehicle description, facial description, etc. whenever possible. Relay the last direction of travel that you saw the person headed. The direction of travel and a time of occurrence allows law enforcement to potentially put resources ahead of the criminal to potentially cut them off and make them easier to apprehend.
There are many ways to protect yourself and others from suspicious people, vehicles and circumstances. Being in fear is not optimal and no one likes living in an area that feels unsafe. Law enforcement is committed to fighting crime and keeping our community safe. You can be of great assistance to us by having a plan, getting yourself to safety and by calling law enforcement as soon as possible with good information. Be vigilant and be safe!
