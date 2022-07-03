Purchase Access

June 28, 2022

To the Editor:

It was noted in the June 26, 2022 edition of the ARGUS OBSERVER that Roe V. Wade had been overturned; also stating the "Planned parenthood had closed its Boise location about a week ago.”

According to the CEO for Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette, and, "was not certain whether the Meridian clinic had closed yet.”

In the article, the CEO stated that, "more than 92% of the reproductive health care services are not related to abortion, and that the 8% that is includes surgical and or medication abortions.”

So if ONLY 8% of the reproductive health care services are abortions, why would a clinic close its doors, eliminating the 92% of ‘other’ services?

And why dear citizens of Ontario would we want a Planned Parenthood in Ontario, with a $15 million gift from our Oregon legislators to establish themselves here? As I stated in a previous Letter to the Editor, I know of a non-profit organization who would utilize the $15 million without administrative costs or office rent – just a cell phone, money to be used to truly help our area.

Maybe we need to remember that reproductive choices are still available: 1. Who you allow int you, read that again; 2. Many means of birth control; 3. Adoption, not abortion. We also need to remember we all started as two cells, developing into a baby, ready to be born and live in this world.

It’s time to speak up Ontario. We let the promoters of cannabis tell us how much they would help our town and now we have eight pot shops. Im still looking for the help. Oh yes, bring in Planned Parenthood so the Idaho women who have been stripped of their rights won’t have the drive all the way to Bend, 250 miles away. Not!!! Please, we must not swallow/ignore/oh well this proposal of Planned Parenthood in Ontario.

Kathy Dillehay



