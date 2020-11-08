Truth be told, I didn’t write this column until the day after the election. (My deadline is Thursday afternoon.)
Why did I wait? Well, I couldn’t find a topic, until I happened into an interesting discussion with one of the many voices in my head. (You should know the Surgeon General and common sense recommend no one venture into my thoughts without considerable ordinance and/or a trained professional — but in the interest of this column, we’ll discuss just this one voice.)
You see, most of the time, I argue with this particular voice. In fact, I’m fairly certain most people who read and write political columns have a similar little voice in their heads. If you’re a conservative, this little voice is liberal and if you’re a liberal, he or she is a conservative. The function this little voice serves is he or she says all the things we think are so stupid about the other side, so we, in turn, can make horribly salient points that properly put that hack, and by (imaginary) proxy, anyone who disagrees with you politically, in their place.
And most importantly of all, you never lose this argument, because really, how lame must you be if you lose arguments with yourself?
(Never losing an argument with yourself being the basis for all liberal and conservative talk radio and all cable news, but I digress.)
So anyway, seeing what a mess the presidential election had become, I was considering writing a column, predicting how the bloody, entrenched mess would turn out, when that contrarian little voice of mine interrupted.
“You know, Craig,” he said. “Predictions are dicey, because if you’re wrong, those are awfully bitter words to eat.”
“What’s this?” I asked myself. “The conservative voice in my head is wise? Under whose authority was he allowed to possess wisdom?”
Bottom line is Sammy (I call him Sammy. You got a problem with that?) was absolutely right. I love writing words, but I definitely detest eating them.(Have you ever heard someone comment about the sweet, sweet words they had to eat? I rest my case.)
Let’s face it, 2020, The Year of the Rabbit Hole, the Anomaly Life, The Heebie Jeebie Existence, has been a doozy. Why in the world would any sane man or woman try to predict the outcome of a highly contested presidential election in a year like this? Doing such a thing would be the epitome of a fool’s errand, don’t you think? So, thanks to Sammy’s wise words, I was able to avoid making such a fool of myself.
But that doesn’t stop the talk radio people and the pundits, does it? ( I fear their little voices are as foolish as they are.) They make their predictions, and almost instantly, 2020 has them eating their words.
And then, of course they claim they knew all along it was going to turn out this way. (Being a pundit, conservative or liberal, means you never have to own up to your mistakes. You just claim you knew all along, while hoping and praying the audience’s attention span is as short as he or she thinks it is.)
So anyway, thanks to the conservative little voice in my head, with whom I regularly argue, I didn’t make a fool of myself like so many other political commentators did in 2016 and are now doing in 2020.
We don’t know how this is going to turn out. We only know it’s gonna be a bumpy ride. (Like we’d expect anything else from 2020.)
The lesson of this column maybe being if our lovely republic is to survive going forward, I think we’re all going to have to listen more intently to the wiser voices in our heads, and for sanity’s sake, we should stop being so proud of winning political arguments with ourselves.
