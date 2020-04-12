We have received numerous calls inquiring as to whether Lifeways remains open.
As stated in an earlier article, Lifeways did have to do an emergency shut-down of Lifeways Recovery Center due to COVID-19 concerns. That facility is a 46-bed residential substance abuse treatment facility. We will be working aggressively to reopen that facility at an undetermined point in the future, and we will use this closure time to revaluate community need and revamp the facility and program to ensure operability during any future health crisis.
Lifeways operates many facilities and outpatient services which all, except the recovery center, remain in full operation with the highest possible engagement with our community members and community partners.
Lifeways remains fully operational and an essential services for our communities.
Tim Hoekstra, Chief Executive Officer
Lifeways Inc.
