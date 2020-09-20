Dear Editor,

This is in response to a letter by Jerry Johnson on Sept. 13

Medicare does not cost $140 a month at age 65 and above, it cost a minimum of $602.60. $458 each month for Medicare Part A and $144.60 each month for Medicare Part B. Most people do not pay the $458 each month for Medicare Part A because they have prepaid that premium though Medicare taxes while working. Mr. Johnson also didn’t factor in the deductibles and co-pays associated with Medicare. Unlike your individual or employer insurance, these deductibles and co-pays have no out of pocket limits unless you purchase Medigap Insurance through a private company to cover the deductibles and co-pays at a starting cost of around $120 a month. Then there is also the cost of prescription coverage. Plans start at around $12 a month and once again you will have those pesky deductibles and co-pays, which depending on your prescription use can be quite expensive.

This is the cost of Medicare for those over 65 who as a generation have worked and paid Medicare tax for decades. Imagine the cost increase of Medicare if we eliminated the age 65 requirement and reduced or eliminated the Medicare Tax requirement.

- Christina Stanley,

Independent Insurance Agent,

Weiser

