I was disappointed in your Sept 28 article “Allegation of accounting error cleared as one by bank.” My intent was to inform the Council and point out on multiple occasions the City Manager violates the City Charter by withholding important information from the Council. The Charter states “The City Manager shall: keep the Council advised of the affairs and needs of the City.” I believe violating the Charter is grounds for dismissal.
Also disappointing is the fact the article feels to me sensationalized, with words I didn’t say and intent I didn’t imply.
In this article you state “Jackson Fox of Ontario, accuses City Staff of making a banking error worth hundreds of thousands of dollars and suppressing the information from the Ontario City Council during a Council meeting on Sept 14.”
Here word for word is what I said at that meeting:
“Honorable Mayor and Council
I rise tonight with a few questions for the Council
Back in March, six-hundred thousand went missing from the city’s coffers and the city’s tracking system didn’t even find it. Six-hundred-thousand dollars!
Luckily for the city, the local contractor that the six-hundred-thousand dollars was incorrectly transferred to was honest, but weeks had passed before this construction firm reconciled its bank account and found it. The city didn’t find it, the construction firm did. Not being used to this level of incompetence, I have questions.
1. Will the Council please check into the financial safeguards of the taxpayer’s money?
2. Did the City Manager inform the Council of this six hundred thousand dollar event?
3. Is the City Manager supposed to inform the Council of all matters of the city? Does not doing so violate the City Charter?”
My statements are public record, anyone can verify what I said with audio/video copy from the City Recorder. What I said was fact, not allegations of city staff. I believe the public would be better served by factual articles
