There is a six-week educational course for We The People (WTP) concerning our U.S. Constitution convening from 6 to 8 p.m. on Fridays, that started Aug. 14. It is hosted at Weiser Community Church, 240 E. Main St. All ages are welcome.

The course consists of a video and then a discussion period. Having attended the initial meeting, I applaud this patriotic effort to encourage our citizenry to shoulder the civic duty reserved for WTP by our founding fathers. Teenagers are especially invited to participate in this Constitutional study because of the fact that at age 18 they become fully fledged members of the Sovereign Administrators of these United States of America, aka WTP.

Hear ye, hear ye.

— Ralph Wilson, Weiser

