Editor’s note: A Public Notice of a Sample Ballot for Payette County voters for the Nov. 3 General Election ran in the Oct. 28 edition of The Argus Observer and was picked up in the Oct. 29 edition of the Treasure Valley Reminder, was sent in as-is by the Payette County Clerk with the ovals filled out for candidates. The notice will be published as it should have been, with no ovals filled out, on Sunday. While the Argus does not change legal ads that are submitted, we regret not noticing this before it published.

I was somewhat disappointed in reading the Thursday, Oct. 29 Treasure Valley Reminder that the Idaho sample ballot shown was filled out as a straight party Republican vote.

I would think that The Argus Observer would be a little more careful to make sure a sample ballot was not slanted partisan at all.

James J Felton,

Weiser

