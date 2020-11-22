‘The prudent see danger and take refuge, but the simple keep going and suffer for it” (Proverbs: 27:12).
A guy who lives near the river turns on his TV one night, to find the local weatherman warning that since there has been such heavy rain in the area, the river is going to break through its levees, and people who live near the river should evacuate.
“I’m a believer,” the man says. “God will take care of me.”
A few moments later, a sheriff’s deputy shows up at his door, and says, “There’s going to be an epic flood. Go pack some essentials. I’ll take you to safety.”
But the man waves the officer away, saying, “I’m a believer. God will take care of me.”
Sure enough, within hours, the water has flooded the ground floor of his house, and the guy is standing at his second floor window, when a neighbor comes by in a rowboat.”John,” the neighbor says. “This is only going to get worse. Let me take you to safety.”
The man waves his neighbor away, saying, “I’m a believer. God’s going to take care of me.”
Within hours the man has to retreat to the crown of his roof, with water raging all around him. A helicopter hovers over him, and a man inside shouts over a megaphone, “You there! I’m going to drop a rope ladder to you, and we’ll take you to safety.”
“No, thank you,” the man shouts back. “I’m a believer. God is going to take care of me.”
He inevitably perishes in the flood, and finds himself in Heaven. Outraged at what he sees as a total betrayal, he approaches the Almighty and says, “God, I believed in you and you did nothing to help me.”
“I sent you a weather report, a sheriff’s deputy, your neighbor and a helicopter,” God says. “What more did you want?”
I mention that to tell you this.
Jodi Doering, a nurse from South Dakota, (a state that’s currently seeing one of the sharpest increases in COVID-19 cases in the country), recently wrote a tweet that went viral: “I have a night off from the hospital,” she tweeted. “As I’m on my couch with my dog, I can’t help but think of the COVID patients the last few days. The ones that stick out are the ones who still don’t think the virus is real. They tell you there must be another reason they’re sick. They call you names, and ask you why you have to wear all that ‘stuff,’ because they don’t have COVID because it’s not real. Yes. This really happens.”
Here’s the thing: When my car breaks down, I don’t call an architect. When my furnace stops heating my house, I don’t consult a blues singer. When my window’s broken, I don’t call a writer.
So considering our country is experiencing more COVID cases and deaths now than ever, why in the world are some of us still looking to Facebook and other social media, and worst of all, politicians for ways to get it under control?
There are countries around the world who have flattened their curves and while they, too, are seeing upticks in their cases, it’s nowhere near as bad as the U.S. (Doctors without Borders recently decided to concentrate its efforts here in the US, because we have far and away more COVID cases and deaths than any other country.)
Other countries listened to scientists and medical people. We heeded the advice of social media and politicians. The results speak for themselves.
What say we listen to the scientists and doctors for a change. Politicians and social media have completely failed us.
“The prudent see danger and take refuge, but the simple keep going and suffer for it” (Proverbs: 27:12).
We don’t elect medical professionals to rule over us, that’s called technocracy. Cases counts aren’t the metric we should be concerned with. Stop spreading fear, poverty and hunger from economic devastation will be the real danger, not the virus. Wake up people!
