This is the worst I’ve seen the city of Ontario. People are not keeping up their property. Lawns are unkept. Abandoned cars are left on the street. Weeds and and bushes growing over the sidewalk. City has two ordinance officers, but they are not enforcing the upkeep.
When I go to a restaurant, bar or coffee shop, I go there to enjoy a meal or a drink. I want to be able to enjoy a conversation with the person I am with. I don’t know why the owners of these establishments think it is necessary to play music so loud that I cannot enjoy a conversation with the person I am with or hear what they are saying. Most owners are polite when you ask if they can turn the sound down, but a few others are down right rude.
James Hiscocks,
Ontario
