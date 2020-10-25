A long, long time ago, there was a weekly tabloid, which featured the continuing saga of “Goat Boy.”
According to this tabloid, Goat Boy was the result of a government experiment. They never really bothered to let us know exactly why government scientists had cross-bred a man and a goat. (All I can say is, let’s hope the insemination was artificial.) All we knew was that Goat Boy was out there, and the government was to blame for it.
For years, my internet friends and I had a great time devising Goat Boy conspiracy theories. (For instance, Goat Boy wrote the recommendation letter that got Monica Lewinsky hired at the White House. Yeah, that’s right. Goat Boy could write. Problem was, no one really knew, because more often than not, he ate his work.) (That could very well be a metaphor for my life, but that’s another column for another time.) Regardless, for a number of years, my online friends and I blamed Goat Boy for everything.
I think of Goat Boy a lot these days. Especially when I hear and read about QAnon.
The “Q” of QAnon is supposedly a government official with high level security clearance, who claims, among other things, there’s a massive cabal of prominent Democrats and celebrities, who, (I’m not making this up) are pedophiles, who like to eat babies.
In fact, Q, who reports what’s going on via his or her cryptic online messages, broke the dire news in 2016 that Hillary Clinton and her campaign manager, John Podesta were running a child sex ring out of the basement of a pizza place in Washington, D.C. It culminated with a QAnon follower going into said pizzeria with an AR-15, and opening fire. (Thankfully, the only casualty was the drywall.)
Oh, yeah, and the pizzeria didn’t have a basement …
When I read about this, I naturally thought, “This has Goat Boy’s hoof prints all over it.” I mean seriously, that’s exactly the kind of thing you can picture Goat Boy being involved in.
And then, there was this radio host, who claimed the government put chemicals in the water that caused frogs to become gay. This wasn’t some sort of chemical accident. The government, according to this fella, actually wanted to make frogs gay.
Tell me Goat Boy wasn’t involved in that. The government messed with goats and people to make Goat Boy, what’s to stop them from making gay frogs? Or so Goat Boy would have you believe. However, it wasn’t the government that made those frogs gay. It was Goat Boy. In an incredibly elaborate scheme only Goat Boy could devise, he made that gay frog chemical, put it in a pond, and the next thing he knew, frogs that once drove diesel pick-ups and loved NASCAR were holding Pride parades on the pond. Goat Boy then sent film of it all to the radio fella, thus framing the government for the skullduggery only the devious mind of Goat Boy could contrive.
And then I heard this QAnon theory that John F. Kennedy, Jr. is still alive, and is often seen sitting behind the president at his rallies.
You guessed it. Goat Boy. He fashioned himself a remarkably accurate JFK, Jr. mask, (Hey! If he can devise a gay frog chemical, he can surely make a mask,) and he sneaks into Trump rallies, to mess with the QAnon people, because after all, “Q” is a government official, and you know how Goat Boy feels about the government. (I haven’t figured out how this adversely affects the government, but knowing Goat Boy, I’m quite certain it does.)
And then there was that fly that landed and stayed on the vice president’s head during the debate. It was sent there by — you guessed it — Goat Boy. Because after all, the vice presidency is a government entity…
Outrageous? Sure. But you have to admit it makes about as much sense as Bill and Hillary Clinton and the Tom Hanks family having dinner parties, where babies are the entree.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.