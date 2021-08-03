Every 3 seconds in the United States, someone experiences domestic violence. One in three women and one in five men will experience domestic violence or sexual assault in their lifetime. For those wanting to escape, the first step away is often the most dangerous and victims are not always aware that help is available.

Project DOVE was established in 1981 in Ontario. The organization provides advocacy, support services, emergency shelter and transitional housing for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking in Malheur County. Our mission is to break the cycle of domestic violence and sexual assault by providing safety and services to victims as they begin to rebuild and become survivors.

This spring, Project DOVE introduced our Purple Ribbon Partner campaign. We have partnered with local businesses throughout our community in both Oregon and Idaho to provide a safe “first step away.” Purple Ribbon Partners display a white window sticker with a purple ribbon and agree to provide a safe, secure waiting area for victims fleeing their abuser or abusive situation until an advocate can arrive and provide transportation to safety. All a victim has to do is enter one of the businesses with a Purple Ribbon displayed and tell any employee they are looking for purple ribbons. Project DOVE will be called and an advocate will be on their way to assist. Any victim of Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, Human Trafficking or any other controlling or dangerous situation can request a purple ribbon and we will provide assistance or help them get to safety.

Project DOVE can be reached by phone at (541) 889-6316 during regular working hours Monday to Friday or by calling our 24-hour Crisis Line at (800) 889-2000.

Kristene Blair is the operations manager for Project DOVE. Citizens can submit questions for the column to editor@argusobserver.com with “safety” in the subject line or by calling them in to (541) 823-4818. The opinions and views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of the Argus Observer.

