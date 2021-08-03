Every 3 seconds in the United States, someone experiences domestic violence. One in three women and one in five men will experience domestic violence or sexual assault in their lifetime. For those wanting to escape, the first step away is often the most dangerous and victims are not always aware that help is available.
Project DOVE was established in 1981 in Ontario. The organization provides advocacy, support services, emergency shelter and transitional housing for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking in Malheur County. Our mission is to break the cycle of domestic violence and sexual assault by providing safety and services to victims as they begin to rebuild and become survivors.
This spring, Project DOVE introduced our Purple Ribbon Partner campaign. We have partnered with local businesses throughout our community in both Oregon and Idaho to provide a safe “first step away.” Purple Ribbon Partners display a white window sticker with a purple ribbon and agree to provide a safe, secure waiting area for victims fleeing their abuser or abusive situation until an advocate can arrive and provide transportation to safety. All a victim has to do is enter one of the businesses with a Purple Ribbon displayed and tell any employee they are looking for purple ribbons. Project DOVE will be called and an advocate will be on their way to assist. Any victim of Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, Human Trafficking or any other controlling or dangerous situation can request a purple ribbon and we will provide assistance or help them get to safety.
Project DOVE can be reached by phone at (541) 889-6316 during regular working hours Monday to Friday or by calling our 24-hour Crisis Line at (800) 889-2000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.