Dear Editor:
Stopping over in Ontario, I was grateful to read a copy of the Sunday Argus Observer. Affordable housing is a national crisis, good to see local action being taken.
(‘Affordable housing project to have 70 units’ by Leslie Thompson, The Argus Observer, March 28, 2021)
There is movement right now in Congress to have solutions to the housing crisis be a part of the Build Back Better infrastructure package. The Argus also gives us the way to help make this happen, listing the contacts for Oregon and Idaho Lawmakers on page A4. By calling and writing our members of Congress, asking them to include solutions to the housing problem, we can be a part guiding our government to deal with equitable legislation that helps all Americans.
So thanks to the Argus, for keeping us informed and for reminding us our voices matter.
Willie Dickerson,
Snohomish, Washington
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.