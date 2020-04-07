Instead of closing the schools use the internet. Along with programs such as skype, webinars, texting, Facebook, Yutube and others, a teacher could give a lesson with the students participating right in their own homes. If some students don’t have a computer or internet access. The school could well furnish that along with textbooks and other supplies with the money saved from not having to run busses.  Periodic reports by the teacher could be used to show a students’ academic achievement for purposes of advancement and qualifying for college.

Dick Grigg

Nyssa

