Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Like many young men today, I often read the news on my phone. 

Last week, I read a Los Angeles Times article chosen for me by my phone’s News app, it being about journalists being forced to flee, of all places, Nicaragua. Its headline states, “Not even Orwell could have dreamed up a country like this.”



Corey Evan is a reporter for the Argus Observer. The opinions and views expressed here don't necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.

Tags

Load comments