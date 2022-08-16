Like many young men today, I often read the news on my phone.
Last week, I read a Los Angeles Times article chosen for me by my phone’s News app, it being about journalists being forced to flee, of all places, Nicaragua. Its headline states, “Not even Orwell could have dreamed up a country like this.”
In it, Kate Linthicum details how Nicaragua’s president Daniel Ortega has taken to censoring what journalists there can publish, at the risk of retribution and death. Not only that, it goes on to say that he and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo (conflict of interest?), have been jailing political opponents, business leaders and other ordinary people and “attacking freedom of expression from all sides.” To make things worse, even imports of paper and ink have been restricted, making our little supply chain hiccups seem like nothing more than little ... hiccups.
But I’m not surprised. Already in North Korea the government has its long-running Korea Central News Agency which sings the Kim family’s praises. In China, the Xinhua News Agency isn’t really much better. And when I toured Ensenada during a cruise to Mexico in 2019, my tour guide said news there really isn’t news as we know it.
Many people may believe that because the First Amendment guarantees the freedom of the press that such levels of corruption couldn’t happen here. I’m not of that belief.
I’ve seen in recent years how many news programs and even how the late night talk show hosts have taken to siding with leaders they believe in, and if you try arguing with them it’s like talking right to a wall. You don’t even have to flip through the channels to see how much it’s happening: just looking at one network dawn to dusk you can see it. It’s scary how they all share the same rhetoric.
I believe that’s one of many reasons why us small newspaper folks exist, to not only tell you what’s up in your community, but also to weigh in on state and national issues where we can. We’re only trying to provide another point of view, so that our readers can make their own decisions as to who’s right and who’s off their rockers.
Are we always perfect? Nope. We get complaints about our reporting all the time, including from our competition. I’ve even had a celebrity write to me to complain about my work (and in hindsight, I don’t blame them). But that’s the great thing about freedom of the press, the ability for people to complain about what’s being written, even by those who write. And, if you don’t like what I’m saying, sound off. If I’ve got something wrong for real, I’ll fix it.
I’m autistic, not prideful; I make errors occasionally and I correct them as I learn about them.
The freedom of the press is only safe if we protect it from being weakened. It’s not a soapbox for politicians, and nor is it a means to purely rebel against anything we don’t like. It’s supposed to be a journal of what’s happening in our world, whether it be our little world here in the Western Treasure Valley, or our nation, or the whole world as it’s put together. Journalists need to be allowed to report on what’s actually happening, and let the people have their viewpoint.
So, to anyone who still doesn’t believe political leaders anywhere would try to stop reporters from doing the right thing, they do. Attacking the press is nothing new, but suppressing or weaponizing it against common citizens is extremely dangerous to our world's future.
To hammer my point home, I also read a report from this April about Kim Jong Un giving longtime Korea Central News Agency anchor Ri Chun-hee her own hotel-like apartment in Pyongyang after 50 years of service. To that I say, “Oh brother.”
Our reward for reporting truthfully is waiting for us on the other side of the veil. I’ll wait.
