It’s an election year, which can only mean one thing: It’s time for my, “Don’t vote for any incumbents” column.
I write a version of this column every election year, because I believe with all my heart nothing would have the American body politic’s feet of clay shaking in its boots more than if voters would flex our muscles for a change
I have to say, of all the columns I’ve written over the past 23 years, few get the overwhelming positive response this one does. However, there are two glaring problems.
First, for all the positive responses, a lot of incumbents end up getting reelected. This tells me you like the idea more than you like the actual practice.
But give it a try. What do you have to lose? The economy is in the crapper, there’s a worldwide pandemic, racial strife, murder hornets, and a slew of other things. Isn’t voting for an incumbent pretty much saying, “I want two to four more years of this nonsense”?
What we’re doing, ain’t working. So vote for someone ELSE. Which leads me to my second glaring problem…
Invariably, my “Don’t vote for any incumbents,” column leads many to believe I advocate a Constitutional Amendment or lesser laws requiring term limits. Nothing could be further from the truth. The very idea of a term limit law or amendment makes me want to woof my political cookies.
Why in the name of all that’s holy would you want the government to require you to vote for someone ELSE? What? You don’t get the concept of not voting for someone who’s been in office too long? You actually want the government to do that for you?
The irony of this, of course, is most of the people who advocate term limits laws or amendments are the same people who claim they want less government involvement in their lives. Yep, they hate what they call, “the nanny state.”
So what do you call the government telling you to vote for someone ELSE? (What’s next? You gonna want them to cut your meat for you?)
I mean, it isn’t a complicated process. On your ballot, you have the person who’s in office, and you have someone ELSE, or a lot of someone ELSES. No one holds a gun to your head and requires you to vote for the guy who’s already in office. So just vote for someone ELSE.
Unfortunately, Democrats and Republicans have convinced voters our choice is binary. Which is to say it’s them or us. It ain’t. The way I see it, Democrats and Republicans both drove the ship of state onto the rocks, and now they’re trying to blame each other for it, instead of working their hardest to get the danged boat off the rocks.
Vote for someone ELSE.
Just so you know, the Legislative Branch of the government is currently on “recess” until the first week of September, and the president is, most likely, either tweeting or golfing. Or both.
And we wonder how the ship of state got on the rocks, right?
No, really, just vote for someone ELSE.
And for (literally) goodness’ sake, don’t vote for the candidate who’s raised the most money. Look at it this way: Let’s say you have something that two people want, and one of those people gives you a million dollars, and then asks you for that something you have that they want, and the other person tells you they have no money, but they and you know giving them that something you have that they want is the right thing to do.
Who’s more likely to get your ear?
I’m serious here, people. Vote for someone ELSE. There has never been an election in the history of the world where incumbents deserve to lose more than they do this year.
So I repeat, because it bears repeating.
Vote for someone ELSE.
Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.
