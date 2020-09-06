I recently wrote a column advocating the “instruction manual,” (AKA the Bible) to help us come to grips with the modern crazies.
I stand by that emphatically, but if for whatever reason, you can’t find solace in Scripture, there’s something else you might consider to deal with an overwhelming wold.
You see, not long after 9/11, I found myself in the throes of a gnarly blue funk, along with a particularly serious case of the crawling-up-the-wall grumpies. Try as I might, I simply could not extricate myself.
I finally confided in a friend at work, who smiled broadly and said, “I had the same problem for a while, until I finally figured out that I’d overdosed on the news. I mean, we’ve all been watching images of those planes going into those buildings over and over for weeks. It gets to you after a while.”
“What did you do about it?” I asked.
“Simple,” he replied. “My girlfriend and I decided whenever we’d think of watching or reading the news, we’d watch a ‘Leave it to Beaver’ rerun.”
Well, I tried it, and I’m glad to say it worked like a charm.
So, I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but these days the internet and television are rife with video footage of people at each others’ throats over myriad issues. And being a guy who spends way too much of his time with his nose buried in his phone, I found I’d been watching a lot of those videos. As a result, I recently found myself yet again in the throes of gnarly blue funk with a particularly serious case of the crawling-up-the-wall grumpies. So naturally, I hearkened back to the advice I got from my work friend so long ago.
One problem …
There’s a commercial on cable television featuring Jerry Mathers, (who played “Beaver” on the afore mentioned show) along with Tony Dow (who played Beaver’s brother Wally) And you know what? They’re both really old now. I mean, older-than-me old. (Or at least they look that way.)
Yeah, that’s right. The Beaver is now a geezer. Hence, I know watching, “Leave it to Beaver,” will not ease my malaise as it did before, for I know full well as I watched the exploits of young Wally and the “Beav,” all I’d be able to think of is the sentence, “The Beaver is now a geezer.”
There’d be no comfort therein.
I seriously feared my current blue funk and the crawling-up-the-wall grumpies would haunt the rest of my days, until I thought of Lovely Wife.
She rarely if ever falls into a blue funk, and I’ve never seen her suffering the crawling-up-the-wall grumpies.
I know full-well her faith plays a major role in that, but I realized she also has another strategy.
She watches a lot of “Andy Griffith Show,” and “Little House on the Prairie,” reruns.
Leaving me to conclude you gotta turn off your phone and/or computer, every once in a while, and you absolutely have to refrain from the news.
And after you’ve done that, Dr. Lovely Wife would like to prescribe a few thousand cc’s of “The Andy Griffith Show,” Or maybe a liter or two of “Little House on the Prairie.” Or maybe a gram of “Happy Days.”
So if you’re fit to be tied ‘cuz you gotta wear a mask, or the president is ticking you off, or you can’t stand another day with those icky libs, whiny conservatives, namby-pamby moderates, Karens, Kevins, political strife and all things COVID, whatcha need is Andy, Opie, Barnie and Aunt Bea. Or Richy, Potsie and the Fonz, or just ANYTHING but what’s on your phone or cable news.
In other words, the country needs to take a breath. (And yes, to that end, even that (now) geezer Beaver might be of assistance.)
