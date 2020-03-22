There’s been a lot of talk lately about how unprecedented the situation with COVID-19 is. I’ve been asked by many if I can remember anything like this happening before, and honestly, I can’t. But I have lived through tough times, and I have always turned to trusted news sources to help me understand what was happening. When I worked at my hometown newspaper in Ohio, I was lucky enough to work with a gentleman who had covered the Lucasville prison riots in 1993. He was a reassuring voice when I was a young kid just trying to figure out what was going on and what was making my parents so quiet and noticeably upset. I made sure to tell him that I appreciated his coverage during that time. We at the Argus want to be that for you today during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Our talented editorial staff has been in constant communication with our local community leaders to make sure that we have the most up to date information to provide our readers. It is our responsibility to you, our local community, to do so because the best thing that we can do is to stay informed and take advice from the professionals that are in the know. This information is being pushed out to our readers in all different ways. We have our website, our app, our newsletter and best of all, all coronavirus information is being offered to you for free right now! Check out the coronavirus tab on our homepage to access that information.
Right now, we as a community, we need to come together. We need to support our local businesses and neighbors by buying local. Order some takeout, use a drive-thru for a coffee, buy a gift card at a store or restaurant to be used later. There are some amazing interest rates right now if you’re in the market for a purchase that you’d like to finance. It’s imperative that we support each other now and once things go back to normal. The community feel of this area is just one of the reasons why I love living here. And let’s remember, Amazon won’t be a sponsor of your child’s ball team once the season opens back up.
But most of all, let’s be kind. Let’s be supportive. If you have an elderly neighbor, check on them, even if you have to stand six feet away from their door after knocking.
We stand committed to you to be the number one source of news that you turn to when it comes to things that affect the Western Treasure Valley. And if you want to know what’s going on other than the pandemic, we’ve got that too. And please consider subscribing to the Argus. For just $8.62 a month you can keep up with everything that’s going on in your community. After all, we need your support too.
Stephanie Spiess is publisher of The Argus Observer and the Independent-Enterprise. She can be reached at (541) 823-4830 or by emailing stephanies@argusobserver.com.
