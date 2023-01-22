Submitted for your amusement, (and mine,) the Missouri Legislature’s recent effort to institute a dress code for its female members. I’m not making this up. The Missouri Legislature wants its female members to wear an extra layer under skirts and to not bare their arms.

“Mr. Speaker,” I can hear a wound-tight Missouri legislator preach. “I rise this morning to condemn the gentlelady from Hannibal, who has the unfettered disregard for decency and decorum to wear a sleeveless blouse into our Chamber. (Aghast gasps abound!) I ask that decent and moral members of this body denounce this jezebel. Furthermore, I demand she be remanded to the authorities, who should place her in the stocks we decent Missouri legislators have this day constructed on our Statehouse steps, so decent, God-fearing Missourians such as myself can chuck rotten vegetables and eggs at her.”



Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.

Tags

Load comments