Submitted for your amusement, (and mine,) the Missouri Legislature’s recent effort to institute a dress code for its female members. I’m not making this up. The Missouri Legislature wants its female members to wear an extra layer under skirts and to not bare their arms.
“Mr. Speaker,” I can hear a wound-tight Missouri legislator preach. “I rise this morning to condemn the gentlelady from Hannibal, who has the unfettered disregard for decency and decorum to wear a sleeveless blouse into our Chamber. (Aghast gasps abound!) I ask that decent and moral members of this body denounce this jezebel. Furthermore, I demand she be remanded to the authorities, who should place her in the stocks we decent Missouri legislators have this day constructed on our Statehouse steps, so decent, God-fearing Missourians such as myself can chuck rotten vegetables and eggs at her.”
“Furthermore, Mr. Speaker,” he’d continue. “There is another harlot amongst us, who is wearing a sundress, sans a rules-mandated undergarment. (More gasps, while a few ladies swoon into their chairs from a near fatal case of the vapors.)
“And if that ain’t bad enough,” he’d cry, pounding his fist on the podium, “The garment in question bares her arms, shoulders and collarbones. (Men swoon into their chairs, while the Speaker chokes on his peppermint lozenge.) I demand she be immediately dragged to the Missouri River and drowned.”
Brings to mind an old joke. A woman calls 9-1-1, and says, “Please come quick! My neighbor is sunbathing nude!” The police show up, and the horribly shaken woman leads them to her back yard, which has a very high fence around it.
“She lives in that house right there,” the woman cries, pointing at the fence. “I demand you arrest her immediately!”
But, ma’am,” one policeman says. “I don’t see anything.”
“Well,” the woman growls. “Stand on this step-stool here, and you’ll see her, plain as day!”
It also reminds me of when I was in retail management. We had just received a new company handbook, which contained a dress code that mandated men wear shirts and ties, and women dress “modestly, and wear proper undergarments.”
Well, one day, a young female employee showed up for work in obvious violation of said dress code. My boss called me to the office, and told me to ask her if she was wearing proper undergarments.
“Yeah,” I replied. “That’s not gonna happen.” (I was young, stupid, and mindlessly ambitious, but I wasn’t crazy.)
My boss, being braver (crazier) than I, actually went out and asked her if she was wearing, “appropriate undergarments,” and her reply was, “None of your danged business. (She didn’t say danged.)
I have to ask, why do they always only pick on women when it comes to these things? What about the men in the Missouri legislature, who expose their fleshy plumber’s coin slot when they lean forward at their desks? And what about the tubby guys. who wear dress shirts that are too small, and the gaps expose (rolls and rolls and rolls,) of flesh? And shouldn’t Missouri’s legislature demand men not enter the chamber with their barn door open?
Or even better, what would happen if a female Missouri legislator were to introduce legislation requiring male members to possess the maturity and common sense to not be distracted by bare shoulders?
Having never been to Missouri, I cannot say for certain, but my guess Missouri is like all other states, in that their legislature has much more pressing issues to consider than bare female shoulders.
Here’s the thing, though. Missouri’s legislature is dominated by a political ideology that has made its disdain for “woke” liberal behavior well known. But what’s the difference between, say, demanding that everyone be a vegetarian and drive a hybrid and demanding women dress in a way that doesn’t “distract” men, who, as adults, should know the virtue of look the other way and mind your own danged business.
And that, dear readers, is why I’ve divorced myself from both dominant American political ideologies. One side wants to force us to be aware and to constantly raise our consciousness, while the other is devoted to legislating and mandating decency. While practicing little to none themselves.
It’s all about control, and it’s all substance on a prairie, in proximity to a male bovine. (Not weeds.)
Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.