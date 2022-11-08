I love getting my “I Voted” sticker on Election Day, after chatting with other voters in line and carefully following poll workers’ instructions for marking my choices. Having worked in many places where voting is a relatively new right, I cherish all of this.

Yet this tense year, things in some places may be rather different. A security guard is now visible at the early voting site in the public library near me. I’m reading articles that detail threats against election officials and poll workers, as well as intimidation at ballot drop boxes.



Melinda Burrell, PhD, @MelindaCBurrell, syndicated by PeaceVoice, is a former humanitarian aid worker and now trains on the neuroscience of communication and conflict. She is on the board of the National Association for Community Mediation, which offers resources for community approaches to difficult issues. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.

