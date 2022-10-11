Do you make a difference in the world? Does anyone care about what you do? Are some people more important than others? We all ask ourselves these questions from time to time. Some people wonder about them more than others.

You do make a difference. You are important. Who you are and what you do does matter. You may have wondered what's the purpose of life. Or perhaps you contemplated the nature of the big picture.



Bryan Golden is the author of “Dare to Live Without Limits.” Contact Bryan at Bryan@columnist.com or visit www.DareToLiveWithoutLimits.com. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.

Tags

Load comments