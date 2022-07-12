In Other Words: You can go home again, no matter what

Reunions are about reconnecting and remembering. The 50th reunion of my Fruitland High School class of 1972 was a chance to do both.
Yet we also mourned the loss of 16 from our class of about 60 who had died, celebrated with those still able to return home and learned that the good old days weren’t so good for everyone.
Still, those aren’t the only reasons I savor each one. Reunions also give me time to recall my roots.
They are milestones helping me stay in touch with not only my classmates but with myself. They serve as a counterbalance to forces that pulled me away from my little hometown along the Snake River — jobs, raising kids, city life. These signposts guide me back to catch up with the people who know me better than almost anyone.
They are gifts that help ground me.
My classmates tell stories about the geeky, goofy, clueless me, stories I’ve forgotten (or tried to forget), reminding me that this 68-year-old retiree grew up in a small town once known for apple orchards, packing sheds and a pink bowling alley.
Every reunion has been different but wonderful in its own way, and each yielded at least one unexpected farewell.
The 10th reunion was superficial because we were still trying to impress each other, as silly as that seems now. The 20th reunion was a turning point because we realized how much alike we are. That year I reconnected with Walter Wells, who had become a Naval officer and was happily married with two young children. Walter died of a brain tumor Dec. 16, 1992, only a few months after our reunion. He was 38.
By our 30th reunion, we bragged about kids and grandkids instead of careers. Walter’s widow joined us with one of her children, eager to hear stories of her late husband’s youth. So did Cindy (Pierce) Slone, someone we hadn’t seen since junior high. Cindy was forced to drop out of school because she was pregnant. She cried when she realized her classmates hadn’t forgotten her. She hasn’t missed a reunion since.
Our 40th was about arthritic hips, aging parents and our own mortality. Bob Miesbach, an avid jogger, revealed why he had to stop running by holding out a trembling hand. Bob had Parkinson’s. He missed our 45th and died April 16, 2020. He was 66.
At our 45th, conversations deepened. We shared our struggles, then and now. I spent time with Steve Hausman, who came despite a cancer diagnosis and debilitating pain. Steve was gone less than a year later, dying Jan. 5, 2018. He was 63.
I wasn’t sure what to expect from our 50th reunion, but I couldn’t miss it. Neither could Joe Condie, who joined us despite a heart transplant in March. Roxana Yichoy, the widow of David Strange, who died of a brain tumor on Jan. 11, 2020 at 66, drove from California to host our Friday dinner, dedicating it to all 16 we had lost. She brought her husband’s ashes in a red and white box. Hours after our reunion ended, I was one of three classmates who helped Roxana drive to four places special to David, leaving his ashes, a red rose and a few heartfelt words.
Those words could have been for others we had lost, including three who died within 11 months of our reunion – Verl Hinatsu (Aug. 7), Brian Dyer (Sept. 16) and Diane (Frates) Carlman (Dec. 28). All were 67. In all, we lost eight classmates in a little more than five years.
A classmate who came to 50th reunion despite health challenges was another gift. Valerie (Johnson) Larm traveled from Sedro Wooley, Wash., despite being blind, tethered to oxygen and needing a walker, a service dog and her husband Lewis’ guiding hand to get around. Her obvious affection for classmates she could no longer see was a powerful reminder of our 50-year bond with each other and our hometown.
Small towns like Fruitland back then were special places where kids were allowed to make mistakes, explore and grow. But they weren’t perfect. Kids can be cruel, and growing up could be a painful, lonely experience. Girls couldn’t compete in interscholastic sports, weren’t encouraged to pursue college and dropped out if they were pregnant. Diversity wasn’t even on our radar. I don’t blame those who didn’t come back, yet Joe and Valerie showed you can go home again, no matter what. Unfortunately, those who didn’t will never realize what they missed.
I don’t know who will attend our 55th reunion, let alone our 60th. The only certainty is that 16 will become a larger, sadder number. Still, what remains of our class will make its way back home to Fruitland to reconnect and remind each other who we were — and still are.
DON SHELTON is a graduate of Fruitland High School. He is the former executive editor of The Seattle Times, where he retired in 2019, and now teaches college Journalism at the University of Idaho, his alma mater. Contact him at dshelton111@gmail.com or on Twitter @stdonshelton. The opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily reflect that of the Argus Observer.
Great article, Don. I know so many here and have enjoyed all my reunions, but you have given that "you can't go home again" quote an entirely new meaning, because "going home" IS in fact, touching base again with our roots. Our roots - not where we were necessarily born, but where we were formed and not just by our family, but our community and school, our friends. Thank you.
