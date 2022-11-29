I stroke the killer’s hatred and certainty, knowing the answer we all ache for — why? — will not be forthcoming.

Yes, there was another mass shooting the other day, at Club Q in Colorado Springs. A young man clothed in body armor entered the nightclub carrying an assault rifle and started shooting as a drag queen danced. In maybe two minutes he killed five people and wounded, according to some accounts, 18. Then a patron risked his life, tackled the shooter, held him immobile till police arrived.



Robert Koehler (koehlercw@gmail.com), syndicated by PeaceVoice, is a Chicago award-winning journalist and editor. He is the author of Courage Grows Strong at the Wound. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.

