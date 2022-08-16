Purchase Access

Inflation has soared to the highest level in four decades. Gas is roughly 40% more expensive than it was a year ago. Groceries are up about 10%.

Yet there’s one sector of the economy where prices are growing much more slowly — health care. And ironically, that’s creating problems for patients who rely on home medical equipment like power wheelchairs, ventilators and home oxygen equipment.



Thomas Ryan is president and CEO of the American Association for Homecare (www.aahomecare.org). This piece originally ran in Medical Economics. The opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily reflect that of the Argus Observer.

