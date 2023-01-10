It's about children and improving outcomes. The nation’s newest free-market research center – Mountain States Policy Center – launched an education effort on Monday titled "Education Choice Improves Outcomes."
The interactive effort will aim to answer questions about education choice, dispel myths, inform citizens, gather feedback and raise awareness.
“This is not about shutting down public schools — that is not education choice,” said Chris Cargill, president and CEO of Mountain States Policy Center. “Our number one priority is to improve outcomes. As a state and region, we need to do better to make sure parents and families have more choices, because when they have more choices, the outcomes for our children improve."
Cargill noted that recent polling has shown strong support for education choice options — when Idahoans know what it is.
As part of its effort, Mountain States Policy Center has announced:
• A seven-part video series explaining what education choice is, including tackling six common myths;
• A new section of website that arms citizens and lawmakers with critical data and results about education choice;
• A new, in-depth study detailing options for legislators interested in advancing education choice (to be released in Boise Thursday night at MSPC's Legislative Reception in Boise); and
• An opportunity for families to share how they would benefit from education choice.
Mountain States Policy Center is a non-profit, non-partisan research center that provides free market solutions to successfully grow the region. It concentrates its work in Idaho, eastern Washington, Montana and Wyoming – one of the first organizations of its kind to cover multiple states. It's mission is to empower those in the Mountain States to succeed through non-partisan, quality research that promotes free enterprise, individual liberty and limited government. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
No quality research went into this piece. This is just another cover for the IFF, which is dead set on destroying public education, which has been the biggest equalizer in American life for over 150 years.
Education choice is just a code phrase for vouchers and picking the pocket of taxpayers to line the pockets of for profit and private schools.
If you want to send your children to a private school or a religious school, knock yourself out. Just don't do it with my tax money.
That is what this is really about. It isn't about "research", which, when you read up on it, isn't balanced or thought-out. It isn't about better outcomes for students. It is about for profit schools, lining someone's pocket at taxpayer expense, leaving behind poor and disadvantaged children, and pretending it is for the children.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.