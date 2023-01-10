It's about children and improving outcomes. The nation’s newest free-market research center – Mountain States Policy Center – launched an education effort on Monday titled "Education Choice Improves Outcomes."

The interactive effort will aim to answer questions about education choice, dispel myths, inform citizens, gather feedback and raise awareness.



Mountain States Policy Center is a non-profit, non-partisan research center that provides free market solutions to successfully grow the region. It concentrates its work in Idaho, eastern Washington, Montana and Wyoming – one of the first organizations of its kind to cover multiple states. It's mission is to empower those in the Mountain States to succeed through non-partisan, quality research that promotes free enterprise, individual liberty and limited government. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.

