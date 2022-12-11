Donald Trump could be remembered as one of the most successful one term presidents in history. Historic tax cuts, unparalleled deregulation, three Supreme Court appointments, securing the border, a robust economy, making the US energy independent, the list goes on.

But Trump won’t be remembered that way. Instead, he will be remembered for his abrasive personality and character flaws. Sadly, he only has himself to blame.



Tom Luna is an American politician who served as Idaho superintendent of public instruction from 2006 to 2014, and chairman of Idaho Republican Party from June 2020 to July 2022. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.

