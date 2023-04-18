You have to work with what you have. You have to play the hand you have been dealt. You have to make the best of your circumstances. Complaining about your situation is unproductive and a complete waste of time.

Regardless of your circumstances, chances are that you are not maximizing your potential. There is a solution for every problem and every problem contains an opportunity. Spending any time being envious of another's lot is a total waste of energy.



Bryan Golden is the author of “Dare to Live Without Limits.” Contact Bryan at Bryan@columnist.com or visit www.DareToLiveWithoutLimits.com. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.

Tags

Load comments