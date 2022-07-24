Purchase Access

"What's the matter with Kansas?" is a question sure to be asked whether or not the state's voters decide to ratify Value Them Both on Aug. 2.

The proposed amendment would overturn the 2019 Kansas Supreme Court verdict Hodes & Nauser v. Schmidt, which Kansas Reflector reporter Allison Kite notes was something of "a state-level Roe." While among other restraints, "patients seeking abortions must sit through waiting periods and efforts to persuade them against the procedure," it did reliably guarantee a baseline of access. Though the result was far from laissez-faire, let alone opponents' fever dreams of state-subsidized abortion on demand, removing it would set the stage for efforts at more restrictive policies up to a near-total ban.



New Yorker Joel Schlosberg is a senior news analyst at The William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism. The opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily reflect that of the Argus Observer.

