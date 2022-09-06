Purchase Access

With the action taken at the Sept. 1 special session of the Idaho legislature, the Gem State has joined a growing list of states that have adopted lower, flat income taxes. Governor Brad Little signed the flat tax into law on Thursday evening.

The votes in both chambers were overwhelming. Lawmakers not only flattened the income tax to 5.8%, but also provided tax rebate checks for Idahoans and increased education spending in the state by more than $410 million.



Mountain States Policy Center is a research group with a goal to promote individual liberty and limited government in Idaho and surrounding areas. The opinions and views expressed here are not necessarily those of the Argus Observer.

