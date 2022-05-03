Despite decades of the War on Drugs, addiction has reached epidemic proportions, and states are turning to alternative methods to battle it. Oregon, for example, has fully committed to the harm reduction approach. February 2022 marked the first anniversary of the passing of Measure 110 in Oregon. The measure decriminalized low-level possession of drugs and increased funding for substance abuse treatment and harm reduction services. But after only a year, the jury is still out on whether the major shift in addressing addiction has produced positive results.
For example, there were 60 percent fewer total drug arrests in Oregon over the ten months following the passing of Measure 110, compared with the same period the previous year.
However, it’s not yet clear how much of this decline was attributable to the new law. But we do know that the measure has already resulted in over $31.4 million going to various services providers, including treatment, harm reduction, peer support, housing, and employment support. In total, over 16,000 Oregon residents have accessed services funded by Measure 110.
Harm reduction is often described as a strategy directed toward individuals or groups that aims to reduce the harms associated with certain behaviors. In this case, we’re talking about the consequences of drug abuse, such as crime, health problems, and ultimately death. Common examples of harm reduction efforts include needle exchange programs and safe injection sites. Harm reduction works. But it only works to reduce the rates of death and damage associated with substance abuse. It doesn’t treat addiction, and it doesn’t attempt to.
While the approach taken by Oregon may seem extreme, states like Texas could be considered the other end of the spectrum with an opposition to harm reduction. Although Texas isn’t the only state where addiction has become a major problem, it’s making headlines in 2022 as the drug overdose epidemic continues to surge. And many experts feel that harm reduction is the only way to start turning things around. For example, between 2019 and the pandemic year of 2020, Texas saw an increase of more than 33% in drug overdose deaths as more than 4,000 people in the state died. Fentanyl has been the main culprit behind these skyrocketing rates and the nationwide trend, which has topped 100,000 overdose deaths annually.
Will an approach that’s similar to Oregon’s work for Texas? Maybe. But first, the state needs to resolve its dilemma with harm reduction.
Texas state law criminalizes the possession and distribution of drug paraphernalia, which includes fentanyl testing strips. Clean syringes and clean pipes can also be considered paraphernalia under state law. Unfortunately, this has resulted in the state being behind the curve regarding harm reduction efforts that many other states are successfully employing. These include lifesaving safe-smoking and safe-injection kits that can include sterile syringes, first aid items, and fentanyl testing strips.
A bill that would have allowed needle exchange programs in Texas’ largest counties passed the state House of Representatives in 2021 but was not taken up by the Senate. The only county where they have been allowed, Bexar County, spent over a decade attempting to receive authorization to become the first in the state to test an official needle exchange program. Before that, several religious groups took an underground approach and went out into the streets illegally to hand out clean needles. It wasn’t until May 2018, amid the nationwide opioid epidemic, that local officials began encouraging these religious organizations and other nonprofits to go public with their needle exchanges.
Harm reduction does not look to cure the addictions of the people served. Instead, it works to ensure people addicted to drugs stay alive and as healthy as possible until they can receive proper treatment. But many who oppose harm reduction view the practice as enabling drug use.
It’s time we accept that harm reduction is useful when it does not replace treatment. Let’s stop the stigma created by treating people with a substance use disorder like criminals or children. They don’t use drugs simply because they can access clean paraphernalia. And needle exchanges don’t encourage people to start using drugs, despite the propaganda we’ve heard.
The War on Drugs has given us the same results for too long. Harm reduction may not be the answer for addiction, but it’s certainly an effective tool that’s currently underutilized. And as a nation in 2022, there are 100,000 reasons why we can’t afford to be stubborn anymore.
