With the school year upon us and in light of recent events in Texas and elsewhere, I want to raise awareness of parents and school leaders about a tool to help keep our students safe.

Offered by the Idaho State Board of Education’s School Safety and Security Program, See Tell Now! is a confidential reporting system that can connect people who have information, with people who can intervene and prevent a tragedy like what happened three months ago in Uvalde.



Kurt Liebich is the president of the Idaho State Board of Education. The opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily reflect that of the Argus Observer.

