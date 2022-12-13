Forty-one percent of those polled are stressed by the holidays. Fortunately, there are many ways to bust holiday stress.

Set realistic goals. Your expectations should correspond to your circumstances, time, and money. Don’t try to outdo family and friends. You don’t have to impress anyone.



Bryan Golden is the author of “Dare to Live Without Limits.” Contact Bryan at Bryan@colu mnist.com or visit www.DareToLiveWithoutLimits.com. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.

