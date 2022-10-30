While Idahoans love trees and landscaped yards, manicured lawns typically generate large volumes of yard waste. In fact, most municipalities have too much of it. Because many Idaho cities and counties do not have collection programs for green waste, it forms a high percentage of trash disposed of in landfills. Reducing the amount of solid waste entering landfills is just one important reason for recycling yard waste at home. Your efforts benefit the entire community, and they ultimately benefit your landscape.

This autumn, plan to recycle leaves instead of raking and bagging them and putting them by the curb to be removed with the trash. Where there is only a light layer of leaves, you can shred the leaves with your lawnmower and leave them on the lawn to decompose.



Matthew Perkins is the Urban and Community Forestry Manager for Idaho Department of Lands. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.

Tags

Load comments