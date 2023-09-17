Tech companies are laying off workers at the fastest pace since the Dot-Com bubble burst over two decades ago. Amazon, Twitter, Netflix, Shopify, and Meta have all announced deep cuts. Cumulatively, tech firms have axed 223,000 employees so far this year, 35% more than 2022's full year total.

Now, Congress is poised to make those laid-off Americans' job hunts harder.



Paul Nachman, a retired physicist, is a volunteer in a research group at Montana State University in Bozeman and a founding member of Montanans for Immigration Law Enforcement. This piece originally appeared in the Chicago Sun-Times. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.

