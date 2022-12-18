As the year comes to an end, Idaho families keep telling me how weary they are of inflation and food bills that keep going up. It seems that every time we go to the grocery store, the price of milk, orange juice, and other staples is higher than it was the last time we were there. But Idaho farmers know that worse things will come in the new year if we don’t do something quickly to prevent significant labor cost increases for those who put food on our tables. Agriculture faces a growing workforce crisis, and if Congress doesn’t act, all Americans will feel the painful impact.

Last month, the Department of Agriculture released data gathered in its quarterly Farm Labor Survey. The Department of Labor uses this data to determine mandatory wages under the H-2A temporary visa program, which farmers use to find seasonal farm workers. According to this year’s data, farmers will face an unprecedented and significant increase in labor costs for 2023. This comes at a time when Idaho’s farmers already struggle with higher input costs and significant labor shortages. As production costs get higher and higher, more farms risk going out of business. And if we think record inflation has punished Americans’ pocketbooks, a failure to solve this issue will only bring more pain at the grocery store.



Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, has served in the U.S. House for Idaho's Second Congressional District since 2008. The views and opinions expressed in this column are not necessarily those of the Argus Observer.

