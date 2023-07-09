Building mental and emotional walls is a common occurrence. We are used to living with physical walls so this progression is an easy transition. Furthermore, it's a conditioned response that we learn from others as well as a result of our own experiences.

There are a variety of reasons people build these virtual walls. They want to keep undesirable things out. They have a desire to prevent loss. They don't want someone to leave. Walls may create a feeling of security. They offer a sense of protection. Walls are constructed as a result of fear, uncertainty, or vulnerability.



