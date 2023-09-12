More than 80 Americans across 18 states have been struck with a serious bacterial infection thanks to contaminated eye drops. Several have suffered permanent vision loss. Four have died.

The contaminated drops housed a strain of the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which, due to a rare gene, is immune to almost all antibiotics.



Rachael Lee, MD, is an associate professor and the chief healthcare epidemiologist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. This piece originally ran in the Houston Chronicle. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.

