With 2020 in our rearview mirror, we are all hoping for a happier, healthier 2021 for our organization, our clients, community, region, and nation.
Angel Wings Network faced and overcame many challenges during the year of COVID-19. Despite all the challenges, all the support needs of our cancer clients were met, and although we were unable to expand our support services as we had hoped because of the pandemic, no request for help was denied. We again distributed more than $8,000 in fuel cards and completed every transport request.
Fundraising amid a pandemic had its own set of challenges with our in-person fundraising events halted. However, we were still able to meet our 2020 fundraising budgetary goals due to $12,000 in donations received in the month of December.
Angel Wings Network, Inc. has no sustaining source of funding and as a result, we are tasked with generating funds via the generosity of businesses and individuals who appreciate the value and support the work that we do and the services that we provide. COVID-19 has likely changed the way that we must fundraise in the future.
The first major fundraising event of 2021 is the annual Idaho Gives event scheduled for April 26, 2021 through May 5, 2021. Once again, COVID-19 is altering our plans: this year, we are planning an online auction from April 15 to May 5, 2021.
We will be accepting auction donations through the end of March and donations can be made directly to Angel Wings Network, Inc. at P.O. Box 54, Weiser, Idaho 83672, at our website: www.angelwingsnetwork.net, through our Angel Wings Network Facebook page, or if you have auction items, they can be dropped off at the Angel Wings office located at 773 W. Main St. in Weiser.
For more information, call (208) 414-9464]. To preview auction items, visit https://awn2021.ggo.bid.
Our goal for the 2021 Idaho Gives event is $15,000.
