Unless you’ve been hanging out at Sleepy Hollow you will know that (IPC) Idaho Power Corporation persists on building their unneeded Boardman to Hemingway (B2H) Power lines, a 250 foot-wide swath, 310 miles long through eastern Oregon, requiring 440 miles of service roads. You may also know ODOE (Oregon Dept of Energy) in late summer along with its gargoyle offspring (EFSC) gave the project its green light.

This should be no surprise since Idaho Power pays ODOE to process its application. Unlike other state agencies ODOE gets its funds from developers like Idaho Power who want another powerline to benefit their shareholders.



Whit Deschner is a 40 year resident of Baker City, and says he is worried about the impact of the B2H line on eastern Oregon. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.

