In January of 1993, newly sworn-in president Bill Clinton entered the Oval Office for the first time to find the following handwritten note on the Resolute Desk:
“Dear Bill,”
“When I walked into this office right now I felt the same sense of wonder and respect that I felt four years ago. I know you will feel that, too.”
“I wish you great happiness here. I never felt the loneliness some presidents have described.”
“There will be very tough times, made more difficult by criticism you might not think is fair. I am not a very good one to give you advice;but just don’t let the critics discourage you or push you off course.”
“You will be our president when you read this note. I wish you well. I wish your family well. Your success is now our country’s success. I am rooting hard for you.”
“Good Luck,”
“George.” (George Herbert Walker Bush.)
Eight years later, after an election that was ultimately determined by a Supreme Court vote, George W. Bush entered the Oval Office on Inauguration Day, to find this note on the Resolute Desk:
“Dear George,”“Today you embark on the greatest venture, with the greatest honor that can come to an American citizen.”
“Like me, you are especially fortunate to lead our country in a time of profound and largely positive change. When old questions, not just about the role of government, but about the nature of our nation, must be answered anew.”
“You lead a proud, decent, good people. And from this day, you are president of all of us. I salute you and wish you success and much happiness. The burdens you now shoulder are great, but often exaggerated. The sheer joy of doing what you believe is right is indispensable.”
“My prayers are with you and your family.”
“Godspeed.”
“Sincerely, Bill” (Bill Clinton.)
Eight years after that, after another contentious election, President Barack Obama entered the Oval Office on Inauguration Day to find this note on the Resolute Desk:
“Dear Barack,”
“Congratulations on becoming our president. You have just begun a fantastic chapter in your life.”
“Very few have had the honor of knowing the responsibilities you now feel. Very few know the excitement of the moment and the challenges you face.”
“There will be trying moments. The critics will rage. Your “friends” will disappoint you. But you will have an Almighty Son to comfort you, a family who loves you, and a country that is pulling for you, including me. “
“No matter what comes, you will be inspired by the character and compassion of the people you now lead.”
“God Bless you,”
“G.W.” (George W. Bush.)
Eight years later, (seems a lifetime ago,) another newly-inaugurated president entered the Oval Office on Inauguration Day, to find the following note on the Resolute Desk:
“Dear Mr. President —”
“Congratulations on a remarkable run. Millions have placed their hopes in you and all of us, regardless of party, should hope for expanded prosperity and security during your tenure.”
“This is a unique office, without a clear blueprint for success, so I don’t know that any advice from me will be particularly helpful. Still, let me offer a few reflections from the past 8 years.”
First, we’ve both been blessed, in different ways, with great fortune. Not everyone is so lucky. It’s up to us to do everything we can to build more ladders of success for every child and family that’s willing to work hard.”
“Second, American leadership in this world really is indispensable. It’s up to us, through action and example, to sustain the international order that’s expanded steadily since the end of the Cold War, and upon which our own wealth and safety depend.”“Third, we are just temporary occupants of this office. That makes us guardians of those democratic institutions and traditions — like rule of law, separation of powers, equal protection and civil liberties — that our forbears fought and bled for. Regardless of the push and pull of daily politics, it’s up to us to leave those instruments of our democracy at least as strong as we found them.
”And finally, take time, in the rush of events and responsibilities, for friends and family. They’ll get you through the inevitable rough patches.”
“Michelle and I wish you and Melania the very best as you embark on this great adventure, and know that we stand ready to help in any ways which we can.”
Good Luck and Godspeed,
“BO” (Barack Obama)
Please excuse the extra length of this column. I just figured this Sunday before Inauguration Day would be a good time to have four former presidents write my column for me.
Take from it what you will.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.