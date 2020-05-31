I wear a mask in public.
It’s not a political statement. I’m not particularly scared. It isn’t a fashion thing. Simply, I wear a mask to avoid contracting the novel coronavirus COVID-19, but more than that, I wear a mask to prevent others from contracting it from me.
As many of you know, I work in a retail store, which means I come into contact with scores of people every week. And because we don’t know whether or not any of those people have the novel coronavirus, my employer has instituted a policy requiring my coworkers and I to wear masks.
Yes, it’s hot, yes it fogs my glasses, but there are advantages to it. You can stick your tongue out at rude people without being noticed. You can swear under your breath. (Just remember the phrase, “under your breath.”) You can go days without shaving or brushing your teeth.
No, scratch that. One of the first lessons you learn when you wear a mask is the importance of oral hygiene. And even with proper oral hygiene, it can get pretty ripe in there.
That’s why I also have a pocket full of starlight mints. (That, and because as an old geezer, I’m required by law, (It’s a federal law, I think,) to pack some form of hard candy at all times. It calms old geezer breath and prevents me from getting terminally fussy.
It used to be geezers could offer some of their candy stash to passing children, but that’s not recommended anymore. (All the more mints for me, right?)
It should also be noted that old biddies are similarly required by law, (again, a federal law, I believe,) to pack hard candy in the bottom of their purses or in the pockets of their cardigans. Again, it prevents old biddy breath and curbs terminal fussiness. (Interestingly, though, old biddies, are allowed to offer their candy stash to passing children. But as it’s always been, children don’t want any of that candy, because … well … lint.)
So as I was saying, I work in the wondrous world of retail, and people come into the store every day, coughing, sneezing, wheezing, talking and generally spewing their droplets of spittle.
And they touch stuff. They always have to touch stuff. And in the process of all that touching, they breathe, wheeze and cough, and generally spew their droplets on it.
And then I have to touch that stuff. And I have to touch other stuff that comes from other places, touched by other people.
See what I’m getting at? The virus is passed by droplets of spittle, and my workplace is basically droplets-of-spittle central.
Bottom line is, because I haven’t been tested, I really don’t know for certain if I’m packing a COVID-19 hitchhiker. So I wear a mask whenever I’m in public, because if, by chance, I’m a carrier or if I actually have the virus, wearing a mask may not completely prevent me from transmitting it to others, but it will surely mitigate the chances that I will.
And yes, now that it’s open again, I even wear a mask and gloves to the gym. And again, this is to protect me, a geezer (a high risk group,) from others. But much more than that, it’s to protect others from me.
(And frankly, when I think about it, I’m surprised I didn’t start wearing gloves in the gym sooner, because I’ve been in the locker room, and very few of the guys who use the facilities wash their hands afterward, and then they go out and touch all the stuff in the gym.)
Ewwww!
As for you, wear a mask, don’t wear a mask, I don’t care. (I prefer you do, but I can only control me.) I just wanted to be clear about why I choose to wear one.
Oh, yeah, and I can’t be sure, but I don’t think I quite have the hang of the double mask thing.
Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.
