When I found out that there was going to be a Black Lives Matter protest in Ontario, I didn’t really know what to think.
Would it be like what I’ve seen on Twitter? Would it be different? Would law enforcement get involved?
When I told my editor I’d cover the protest, we both worried about things going south. I told her that I wasn’t too worried, and I quote, because “only about twenty people will show up.” I told her and our production manager that I was more worried about any conflict with counter protesters.
I was a bit paranoid all day Thursday.
In the middle of the day, I drove to Albertsons and scoped out the parking lot. I passed Lions Park to see if there was anyone there. I texted a friend who said he didn’t want his daughter going to the protest, and I wasn’t able to calm his nerves about it.
I was so paranoid that I parked my car at the Alameda soccer fields and walked half a mile to Albertsons in case anything got out of hand. I did this knowing I’d have to walk a mile from Albertsons to city hall, then back to Albertsons, then back to my car.
I was wrong.
I was wildly wrong. And I wanted to put that in writing.
I arrived to the protest in the Albertsons parking lot early. There was about 20 people there, like I predicted. I found a former Ontario athlete who is back in town. We talked and reminisced. I turned around and the number of people tripled. I found another person I knew. Then I turned around and upwards of 500 people were in the Albertsons parking lot.
The walk to city hall was long, and the crowd was so big walking on the sidewalk down SW 4th Avenue that the moment of silence that Charlie Gonzalez held at city hall was interrupted by protesters still arriving, twice.
And as far as counter protestors go, there were no major incidents.
There were people in pickups driving circles around city hall. One had a “Trump 2020” flag but there were few incidents outside of some yelling. On the way back there were community members on the side of the street. Some had guns displayed. But still, there were no incidents.
What I’m getting at is that I didn’t give Ontario enough credit on Wednesday morning, when we were breaking the news that the protest was coming to Ontario. I didn’t give the protesters enough credit in that I didn’t think they’d show up in the numbers they did. I didn’t give the non-protesters enough credit when it came to keeping Ontario peaceful during those protests.
And for that, I’m sorry. And I’m overjoyed.
Nik Streng is a news and sports writer at The Argus Observer. He can be reached at (541) 823-4806 or
by emailing niklass@argusobserver.com. To comment on this story, go to www.argusobserver.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.