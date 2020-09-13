Imagine it’s 2004, and a story came out in a national magazine that then President George W. Bush had balked on attending an event commemorating a military milestone, because he was afraid wind and rain would muss his hairdo, and he further referred to people who had served in the military as “suckers” and “losers.”
Such a story wouldn’t have had any traction whatsoever, would it? Not because times were different, or that we weren’t as divided then as we are now. We most assuredly were.
No, the reason such a story wouldn’t have had any traction back then would’ve been because there was nothing in Bush’s history or character that would suggest he’d say or do such things.
The current president, on the other hand …
He is the guy who said of Sen. John McCain, “I prefer my heroes don’t get caught.” He’s the guy who has sparred with Gold Star families. He’s the guy who has regularly lashed out at and denigrated the generals who serve at his pleasure when they fail to please him. He’s the guy who you can truly feature not wanting to attend an event where rain and wind might muss his hairdo.
And then there’s the matter of what he’s said in his defense.
He claims he called his wife at the White House, to express his deep regret that he couldn’t attend the event. Only problem being the First Lady was with him in France. Plus, he claims French police and security people “begged” him not to attend, but there were other world leaders there.
Most importantly, though, the whole to-do could’ve been completely negated had the president just attended the event. (You can be pretty much assured that Bush would’ve attended.)
Yes, it’s bad for the president, but while we scold the president’s reported disrespect for the troops, maybe we should consider a few things.
It’s a fact that a far too large percentage of our nation’s homeless people are military veterans. Whenever this issue is brought up to Democrat and Republican politicians, you’ll get pretty oratory about how unacceptable it is, but the next election cycle will find the problem remains the same.
It’s also a fact that there’s a sickeningly high suicide rate among veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan. How many of us are aware of the mental health issues facing those who have served in the military?
We love and celebrate the military when they’re in uniform, but should they come home with ailments or problems, it’s another story entirely, isn’t it?
The truth is even if the president had attended that event, and displayed full respect in words, our deeds tend to tell our veterans another story of their nation’s true regard for them.
My point is the president isn’t the only one with a history of disrespect for those who serve. That disrespect is manifested in a populace that chooses to ignore the struggles of those who serve and have served. It’s manifested in politicians, who will appropriate billions for military hardware, but claim the coffers are empty when it comes to addressing the real struggles of those who serve or have served. It’s manifested in Democrats trying to use a wounded veteran to shame Republicans. It’s manifested in military people and their concerns being important only when votes or television ratings are at stake.
People who serve in the military give what Lincoln called, “The last full measure of devotion.” They deserve to be treated as more than political props.
It’s one thing to say people who serve are “suckers” and “losers,” but quite another to all too often treat them as such.
So while we harangue the president, we should realize he’s not alone in taking veterans for granted. Right now, the nation’s hypocrisy is in full view.
