This week marks the 50th internationally celebrated Earth Day (April 22 each year). The first celebration in 1970 was among several other perspective shifting global events that led to a modern understanding of the Earth as a System of Systems: Heliosphere, Atmosphere, Hydrosphere, Geosphere and the latest to arrive at least 3.5 billion years ago, the Biosphere. These systems are inextricably intertwined, as is our entire human civilization. I expand on these topics, and more, in my online Violent Earth course, which all video lectures can be found for free on YouTube. This year’s Earth Day is an odd one, to say the least.
Most often communities celebrate by gatherings to plant trees or gardens together, or enjoying the wild outdoors on rivers, lakes or mountains. In 2018, Treasure Valley Community College dubbed an entire week of campus events for Earth Week.
This year, however, we really, really need to stick to social distancing. Following are three simple ways you can contribute to Earth Systems movement during and beyond our stay-at-home lifestyle (not just on Earth Day):
1) limit superfluous consumerism. “If it can’t be grown, it must be mined” is the Mineral Education Coalitions motto. All the products we use take a massive amount of energy to manufacture (from raw earth to sitting on store-shelves) so limiting our consumption can help save energy and reduce waste more than any light bulb or plastic bag ban;
2) while consuming products, seek alternative companies that donate (at least) ‘1% for the Planet’ (please visit the website) or are at least willing to acknowledge ways the company can do better;
3) READ some literature from the leading scientists in the movement, such as ‘Silent Spring’, ‘Birth of the Anthropocene’ or ‘Earth in Human Hands’. Stay healthy Four Rivers Community!!
Sammy Castonguay,
Ontario
