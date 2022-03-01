Recently, The Food and Drug Administration has announced a recall of powdered infant formulas made by Abbott at its Sturgis, Michigan, plant. The brands are Similac, Alimentum and EleCare. The manufacturer is voluntarily recalling these products after four consumer complaints related to Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella in infants who had consumed powder infant formula manufactured in this facility. Salmonella is one of the top five germs that cause illnesses from food eaten in the United States.
To check whether the infant formula in your home is included in the recall, look on the bottom of the container. If the multi-digit number starts with the first two digits 22 through 37, contains K8, SH or Z2 and has an expiration date of April 1, 2022 or after, it is under recall.
To find out if the product you have is included in the recall, visit Product Lookup (similacrecall.com) and type in the code on the bottom of the package, or call 1-800-986-8540 (U.S.) and follow the instructions provided. If you have questions about feeding your child, contact your healthcare professional.
Many different disease-causing germs can contaminate foods, so there are many different foodborne infections (also called foodborne disease or food poisoning). Researchers have identified more than 250 foodborne diseases. Most of them are infections, caused by a variety of bacteria, viruses, and parasites. Harmful toxins and chemicals also can contaminate foods and cause foodborne illness.
Common symptoms of foodborne diseases are nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, and diarrhea. However, symptoms may differ among the different types of foodborne diseases. Symptoms can sometimes be severe, and some foodborne illnesses can even be life-threatening. Although anyone can get a foodborne illness, some people are more likely to develop one. Those groups include: older adults, young children, people with immune systems weakened from medical conditions, and pregnant women. Most people with a foodborne illness get better without medical treatment, but people with severe symptoms should see their healthcare provider. For more information on food safety, visit https://bit.ly/342v7pF.
Hallie Hopkins is the WIC supervisor and registered dietician at Malheur County Health Department.
RICH HARRIMAN is the emergency manager for Malheur County Emergency Management, managed by the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office.. Citizens can submit questions for the column to editor@argusobserver.com with “safety” in the subject line or by calling them in to (541) 823-4818. The opinions and views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of the Argus Observer.
