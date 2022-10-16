Combat veterans are returning home to their families facing mental illness and substance use disorders, and a staggering number of them are ultimately committing suicide—and Oregon’s veteran suicide rate is significantly higher than the national veteran suicide rate. These are some of the findings of the recently released U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report.

While national suicide rates among veterans overall did decrease modestly over the last two years, the rates remain at near 20-year highs, with 6,146 veterans dying by suicide in 2020. While the V.A. reports that the national suicide rate is 31.7 suicides per 100,000 veterans; Oregon’s rate is almost 20 percent higher at 43.5 suicides per 100,000 veterans.



Sam Chapman is the Executive Director of the Healing Advocacy Fund is a nonprofit dedicated to supporting the thoughtful and effective development and implementation of the nation’s first regulated psilocybin therapy program, passed by Oregon voters in November 2020. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.

