Combat veterans are returning home to their families facing mental illness and substance use disorders, and a staggering number of them are ultimately committing suicide—and Oregon’s veteran suicide rate is significantly higher than the national veteran suicide rate. These are some of the findings of the recently released U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report.
While national suicide rates among veterans overall did decrease modestly over the last two years, the rates remain at near 20-year highs, with 6,146 veterans dying by suicide in 2020. While the V.A. reports that the national suicide rate is 31.7 suicides per 100,000 veterans; Oregon’s rate is almost 20 percent higher at 43.5 suicides per 100,000 veterans.
Since 2001, diagnoses of mental health or substance use disorders for all veterans has risen steadily. Among veterans who died by suicide, diagnoses of depression, PTSD, or alcohol use disorder are commonplace. While some existing medical interventions can be effective, far-too-many veterans are left without adequate treatment options.
That’s why Oregon veterans like Armand LeComte are calling for access to psilocybin therapy through Oregon’s groundbreaking program, passed by Oregon voters in 2020 as Measure 109, and which is set to be implemented next year.
“While Oregon veterans are facing a PTSD crisis, many have found healing and help with natural medicines like psilocybin, which have worked where other treatments have failed,” said LeComte. “With psilocybin therapy, we can allow veterans with PTSD who have not recovered using other treatments to recover and truly heal. What’s more, they can access this breakthrough treatment close to home, in the communities where they live.”
Former Marine, Iraq War veteran and Doctor of Clinical Psychology Zach Skiles has studied the effect of psychedelics on mental health and addiction at the University of California at Berkeley and the University of San Francisco.
“Psychedelic medicines give people the opportunity to be present with and effectively integrate their experiences and emotions in ways that provide healing,” says Skiles. “The use of psilocybin in clinical studies has demonstrated an excellent safety track record, and it is natural and not addictive — and I have personally seen it work for veterans.”
A growing body of research from scientists at institutions like Johns Hopkins University, University of California-San Francisco School of Medicine, and New York University indicates that psychedelic medicines hold the potential to more powerfully treat these conditions. The FDA recently gave psilocybin “breakthrough therapy” designation for treatment resistant depression because it proved effective where other treatments failed.
The potential for psilocybin therapy to help veterans is again on the ballot this fall in many Oregon counties and cities, even after voters overwhelmingly approved a psilocybin therapy program statewide in 2020. Some local jurisdictions (including Jackson, Deschutes and Clatsop counties, areas where voters passed Measure 109), will be asking their voters to vote a second time on the program. Veterans make up a larger proportion of the population in rural Oregon counties than they do in urban ones, representing over 10% of the total population in a majority of the state’s counties.
Banning psilocybin therapy could create problems for veterans in these rural areas, says LeComte.
“Many veterans in rural Oregon already suffer from a lack of access to mental health treatment and banning psilocybin therapy in their local communities will just make it that much harder for them,” he said. “Some veterans cannot afford to drive hours to access mental health services, and I hope voters in Oregon cities and counties protect vital access to psilocybin therapy for these veterans and others who need it.”
Sam Chapman is the Executive Director of the Healing Advocacy Fund is a nonprofit dedicated to supporting the thoughtful and effective development and implementation of the nation’s first regulated psilocybin therapy program, passed by Oregon voters in November 2020. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.
