Howdy TVCC SBDC Colleagues and Supporters – I hope you are all doing well. Seems like I was just asking for your legislative support of the SBDC budget, yet that was two years ago in 2021. Time is certainly flying! The good news is that the SBDC proposed budget is looking solid and the assistance I am asking for is to bolster that stability, and to support an additional house bill for supplemental innovative funding for SBDC’s statewide. It would be great for you to share the story of our SBDC and how impactful it is for our community, clients and you. Testimony can be submitted online, and you meet and talk to our legislators at the Ways and Means event right here in Ontario next week.

I am writing to inform you of an excellent opportunity to help our local small businesses and economic development in our communities by providing testimony to the Oregon Legislature’s Joint Ways and Means Committee.



Andrea R. Testi, is the Director of the Small Business Development Center at Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario. The views and opinions here do not necessarily reflect that of the Argus Observer.

Tags

Load comments