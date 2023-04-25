Howdy TVCC SBDC Colleagues and Supporters – I hope you are all doing well. Seems like I was just asking for your legislative support of the SBDC budget, yet that was two years ago in 2021. Time is certainly flying! The good news is that the SBDC proposed budget is looking solid and the assistance I am asking for is to bolster that stability, and to support an additional house bill for supplemental innovative funding for SBDC’s statewide. It would be great for you to share the story of our SBDC and how impactful it is for our community, clients and you. Testimony can be submitted online, and you meet and talk to our legislators at the Ways and Means event right here in Ontario next week.
I am writing to inform you of an excellent opportunity to help our local small businesses and economic development in our communities by providing testimony to the Oregon Legislature’s Joint Ways and Means Committee.
There are two bills that will be decided on in Ways and Means that impact the Oregon Small Business Development Center’s, SBDC, statewide - SB 5524 and HB 2908.
SB 5524 encompasses the Business Oregon, the state's economic development agency, budget. Currently, the good news is that budget includes an equal allocation to the statewide SBDC network to what was received in the previous cycle. It is important to remain vigilant in support of this proposed stable funding in order for your local TVCC SBDC to continue to offer the quality level of services that we offer to our communities.
HB 2908 which allocates $10 million in grants for Business Oregon to allocate to SBDCs around the state, based on proposal merit and need. These grants could be game-changing in helping all SBDC centers statewide to innovate and develop new programs to better serve our local communities.
I am asking for your support for both key bills. It would be amazing if you could take the time to attend the regional Ways and Means Committee event being hosted by Treasure Valley Community College on Friday, April 28, from 5-7 p.m. The event will be in the Performing Arts Center at Four Rivers Cultural Center.
I am writing to ask if you would provide written and/or verbal testimony on the Small Business Development Centers’ work and the importance of these two bills that relate to the work your local business advisors do.
There is a process for submitting your written testimony. To register for speaking and/or to submit testimony, please go online to get in the queue about the importance of SBDCs. Please also bring along a copy of your written testimony.
To have an impactful showing, our communities need your help. Please reach out to businesses you work with and other partners and attend yourselves, if possible, to supply written and oral testimony.
Thank you for your participation and support of the work we do at the state’s Small Business Development Centers and locally through your Treasure Valley Community College Small Business Development Center.
Andrea R. Testi, is the Director of the Small Business Development Center at Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario. The views and opinions here do not necessarily reflect that of the Argus Observer.
