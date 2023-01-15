Some of us watched the never-ending mess that is the selection of a Speaker of the House. Over 13 votes of tedious speeches and the rolecalls of the votes of each member of the U.S. House of Representatives was enough to put the most ardent political junkie to sleep.
Many of the Democrats and even the conservative commentators made the 20 original holdouts who refused to vote for Republican Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House were labeled as troublemakers, cooks and glory seekers. However, the fundamental reason underlying their refusal was a belief that our government is broken and has strayed from the original reason for the legislative body.
Most of them had serious objections to the fact that the Speaker’s Office has almost dictatorial control over what legislation comes out of the People’s House. He controls what legislation gets heard and what dies in purgatory. No individual U.S. Representative can ever get a vote of their ideas for laws without the almighty speaker’s approval. As some pointed out, the constituents of each state are entitled to equal and thoughtful consideration of their legislative ideas. One only must look to the iron fisted control that previous Speaker Nancy Pelosi had on the Democratic caucus. They believed that the fundamental business of legislation should be done after thoughtful debate and consideration. Just as the Original Founders sat for days and engaged in political discourse over important ideas which were to be incorporated on paper, they believed that investing such ultimate power in the Speaker stifled participation by the individual Representatives. This, in their opinion, thwarted the effective ability to represent the needs and expectations of their constituents.
Those who objected successfully obtained concessions to the legislative body’s rules provided a check on the Speaker’s ability to exclude the individual Representatives from having their ideas heard and debated in front of the House and provided much-needed public scrutiny. These rule changes include the right to make proposed amendments to legislation; assurance that conservative fiscal policy will govern their legislation, the ability to have access to important chairmanships; and the ability for any Representative to call for a no-confidence vote on the current Speakership if he violates the trust of the body or fails to pursue the general values of the Republican Party.
Last, many members opposing McCarthy had a genuine distrust for him. They based that on several factors. First, over the 14 years he was in leadership of the minority, he failed to fight for fiscally conservative values. He failed to fight against the pork-laden Infrastructure and Stimulus Bill which had nothing, in their opinion, to do with traditional infrastructure or fixing the economy. Rather it was filled with social giveaways, financial benefits to the democratic supporters, the green agenda, and caused a large increase in national debt. Furthermore, many felt that the present leadership squandered the ability to produce the red waive in the midterms and failed to clearly delineate what the Republican Party stand for specifically. McCarthy’s stated agenda for America, aside from promises to have investigations and repeal the 87,000 IRS agents, was full of grand pronouncements such as a promise to make America energy dependent again, to create good jobs, make the water and air clean; etc. etc. These are the same meaningless promises which career politicians have made for decades, providing no real, concrete proposals to make the American People’s lives better. With these promises, the usual politicians retire to their backroom deals in smoke-filled rooms which have been the hallmark of our legislative bodies in growing frequency since the founding of this nation.
Our Founding Fathers debated singular issues in the open to reach consensus before drafting the constitution. Some of the Representatives who objected to McCarthy were merely working to bring back openness, equality of representation, and honesty into the legislative process. Unfortunately, changing the way government works is not necessarily pretty.
Steven Fogelson, of Ontario, retired after 32 years of practicing law in October 2014. He previously was a police officer and a prosecuting attorney. He was practicing in Idaho and Oregon as a sole practitioner at the time of his retirement. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.
