Some of us watched the never-ending mess that is the selection of a Speaker of the House. Over 13 votes of tedious speeches and the rolecalls of the votes of each member of the U.S. House of Representatives was enough to put the most ardent political junkie to sleep.

Many of the Democrats and even the conservative commentators made the 20 original holdouts who refused to vote for Republican Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House were labeled as troublemakers, cooks and glory seekers. However, the fundamental reason underlying their refusal was a belief that our government is broken and has strayed from the original reason for the legislative body.



Steven Fogelson, of Ontario, retired after 32 years of practicing law in October 2014. He previously was a police officer and a prosecuting attorney. He was practicing in Idaho and Oregon as a sole practitioner at the time of his retirement. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.

Tags

Load comments