Idaho Sen. Abby Lee, Rep. Judy Boyle and oil and gas officials are framing the proposed changes H120 would make to the Idaho Oil and Gas Conservation Act (IOGCA) as just a means of ‘clarifying’ oil and gas regulations. In reality many of those changes will severely violate the property rights and constitutional rights of Idaho citizens by handing oil and gas operators a free pass to trample those rights in the name of corporate profits.

While there are several serious problems with H120 the most egregious is the proposed change to Idaho code (47-320) regarding ‘just and reasonable’ terms in integration or ‘forced pooling’ contracts. Idaho law already allows oil companies to forcibly drill under our homes and through our aquifers in order to take the oil and gas we own, while paying us a pittance for the risks we are exposed to. In 2018 my nonprofit CAIA won a federal lawsuit based on due process rights enshrined in the US and Idaho Constitutions that guarantee property owners at least receive “just and reasonable” terms in these compulsory contracts. Director Mick Thomas has held hearings on each forced pooling application submitted since then – allowing property owners to ask for terms that are fairer, instead of invariably favoring the oil companies. On some, Mr. Thomas has prohibited fracking, drilling the well bore directly under, and running dangerous pipelines through, their property. While not all our terms have been granted, these important concessions help to minimize the risks Idahoans are forced to take.



Shelley Brock is a longtime Idaho resident; a health care professional, community justice advocate and grandmother. She is the Board President of Citizens Allied for Integrity and Accountability. The opinions and views expressed here are not necessarily that of the Argus Observer.

