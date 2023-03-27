Idaho Sen. Abby Lee, Rep. Judy Boyle and oil and gas officials are framing the proposed changes H120 would make to the Idaho Oil and Gas Conservation Act (IOGCA) as just a means of ‘clarifying’ oil and gas regulations. In reality many of those changes will severely violate the property rights and constitutional rights of Idaho citizens by handing oil and gas operators a free pass to trample those rights in the name of corporate profits.
While there are several serious problems with H120 the most egregious is the proposed change to Idaho code (47-320) regarding ‘just and reasonable’ terms in integration or ‘forced pooling’ contracts. Idaho law already allows oil companies to forcibly drill under our homes and through our aquifers in order to take the oil and gas we own, while paying us a pittance for the risks we are exposed to. In 2018 my nonprofit CAIA won a federal lawsuit based on due process rights enshrined in the US and Idaho Constitutions that guarantee property owners at least receive “just and reasonable” terms in these compulsory contracts. Director Mick Thomas has held hearings on each forced pooling application submitted since then – allowing property owners to ask for terms that are fairer, instead of invariably favoring the oil companies. On some, Mr. Thomas has prohibited fracking, drilling the well bore directly under, and running dangerous pipelines through, their property. While not all our terms have been granted, these important concessions help to minimize the risks Idahoans are forced to take.
H120 would allow oil companies to dictate their own version of just and reasonable terms based on an “industry standard” designed solely to enrich them at the direct expense of citizens’ rights to protect the minerals we own, the value of our homes, our precious water and the health and safety of our families. This is an unconstitutional, industry-drafted statutory scheme to increase their profits by decreasing accountability. That is the main goal of this bill.
Other problems include: The industry claims they’re raking in millions in royalties here, yet they only have to put up a $6K bond per well to cover potential damages. Bonds should equal the value of properties near drilling since homeowner insurance policies expressly do NOT cover any damages resulting from oil and gas operations.
Proposed changes (47-314) would further weaken qualifications for members of the Idaho Oil and Gas Commission at a time when unbiased policing of this industry has never been more crucial, turning the commission into a collection of people favored by the governor with neither expertise nor direct interest in policies that protect Idahoans.
Proposed changes (47-310-4) would alter the definition of “arms-length” transactions in a way that leaves the industry free to define their own market values via collusion
Proposed changes (47-310-6) would modify the definition of “condensate” to enable erroneous – even fraudulent - reporting and compensation of royalties and severance taxes.
Proposed changes (47-318) would repeal the Commission’s statutory duty to promptly establish spacing units.
Many of our lawmakers received funding from SROG and affiliates just days before the 2022 election, with H120 already in the pipeline for the 2023 session. Just as the company made donations to Fruitland HS a few days before they approached city officials with a lease, it appears they are trying to influence our legislators to do their bidding. But our lawmakers swore an oath to uphold the US and Idaho constitutions and to protect the rights of Idaho citizens. Passing H120 into law will obliterate those rights. Senators, PLEASE don't put an Arkansas oil company's profits over the rights and safety of Idaho citizens. Please take a stand for your constituents and vote NO on this reckless bill.
Shelley Brock is a longtime Idaho resident; a health care professional, community justice advocate and grandmother. She is the Board President of Citizens Allied for Integrity and Accountability. The opinions and views expressed here are not necessarily that of the Argus Observer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.