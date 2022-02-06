It is important that I respond to Mr. Norm Crume's opinions about committee appointments, funding the police and fire departments, the combined goal of law enforcement and the city to be more connected to and involved with education, and to answer his question "What are the priorities with some on this council?".
Mr. Crume has stated many times, both in print and at city council meetings that he spent twelve years on the City Council. He should be thanked for his service.
Mr. Crume referred to a recent $10,000 request from the Fire Department for a down payment for the use of a NEW training facility. We can all agree that training and continuing education is necessary and
critical for the safety of our community. The new facility was endorsed by many other districts and departments. The current Council did deny the request, however, we asked for a long-term plan and to find out if other agencies would contribute to the funding of the new training facility, thus maximizing limited resources. In addition, at the last council meeting the decision was made to rezone the property to accommodate the training facility.
Mr. Crume also stated that this Council defunded the police. This Council most certainly did NOT defund the police. The previous Chief of Police let the Code Enforcement Division operate with little or no oversight. They issued citations and fines for weeds and trash as high as $227,000 for a single property and many $40,000, $50,000, $60,000 fines adding up to more than one-millions dollars. The fines did not produce any results. Mr. Crume considered the enormous fines a revenue stream. Policing for Profit is illegal and the current Council put a stop to it. The Council appointed an ad hoc committee to find solutions to deal with issues associated with weeds, trash, and fines to keep our City clean.
Looking back at Mr. Crume's twelve years on the council, we can recall such things as the Police and Fire Study Assessment. The Council spent $50,000 on the study and made several recommendations, not a one was implemented. During his tenure on the Council, the municipal swimming pool was closed, the golf course was shut down, and he supported a 1% city sales tax. He allowed the City to enter into a twenty-year contract with the State Department of Corrections for water and sewer services. The Corrections Department pushed for a $10,000 per month reduction for payment of services. I was able to stop that. Mr. Crume allowed the Rural Fire District to get so lopsided that the city taxpayers subsidize the Rural Fire District. I am now working to remedy that.
I want to address Mr. Crume's criticism of Committee appointments. As Mayor, I inquired about committee appointment authority at Council meetings. It is my understanding that the Mayor has the authority to appoint. I asked, because there is confusion and ambiguous language, in fact the current city attorney stated he could argue the point either way. At the same time, it seems odd that the city manager, an unelected official, has the ability to hire and appoint department heads that have a greater impact on the day to day lives of Ontario citizens without any input from City Council members or the community.
As Mayor, I strived to be prudent with the appointments I made. For example, Norm Crume stated at a City Council meeting that he did not want more Certified Public Accountants (CPAs) on the Budget Committee. The City budget is complex and the city needs the expertise of CPAs to help us maneuver through the difficult process of managing the City's budget. Yes, a faithful budget member was replaced
vice to the City. I was approached by other Council members and members of the public to make the selection that I did. I want to point out that prior to my being elected mayor, the City Council and staff announced a $900,000 budget shortfall and their solution was a 1% sales tax. The voters disagreed and defeated a sales tax. In contrast, as Mayor, I appointed CPAs to the budget committee and the result is no shortfall and we were able to pay an additional $2,000,000 towards the City's Public Employees Retirement System (PERS) obligation. It is important to mention there was no marijuana tax revenue at the time and we were working within the limitations of the city's revenue sources. In the past, the City has been lax with its long-term leases and other business and financial contracts. Members of the Council are reviewing old contracts to assure the city is getting equitable treatment.
ddress Mr. Crume's question "What are the priorities with some on this Counci/?" The Counci makes a strategic plan each year as a roadmap for spending. The Mayor participates in the planning. There can be unexpected events and/or opportunities that come up, but for the most part the Council uses the strategic plan as its guide and to prioritize long and short-term projects. I believe in long-term visioning and planning. I am a founding member of the Poverty to Prosperity initiative and have joined efforts with other Board members to improve the conditions of the community through land use and additional educational opportunities, which iam proud to say has had, and continues to have a positive impact on our community. There is now additional industrial land available for development and there are more educational opportunities offered to students which results in more jobs and skilled workers to fill those jobs. Another priority is to improve our city streets and water and sewer capacity. We have infrastructure projects engineered and ready for funding. I have made it a top priority for myself to work with Idaho to create a second bridge crossing the Snake River. As Mayor, I have advocated for a river trail. We now have the necessary land under the City's control to complete the trail. The Council has been working on a focal point for downtown Ontario to make our city a better place to visit, live, and shop. As a private citizen, I own the Moore Park and personally paid for the irrigation system and landscaping. For the past twenty-years, 1 have leased the park to the City for $1 per year. I have submitted a list of projects to our state and federal representatives with the goal of finding additional sources of funding other than Ontario taxpayer's money. Over the past several years, I have hosted several events at my home for local and state officials so they can get to know Ontario and Malheur County, I want the other side of the State to become familiar with our way of life and understand that our needs are different than those on the west side of the State. At my own expense, I have made many trips to Salem to meet with department heads and other officials to advocate for our community, particularly land use and education. Education is the key to breaking the cycle of poverty.
After all is said and done, I want the City of Ontario to be fiscally sound and responsive to the needs of the residents. I want Ontario restored to its former prominence in the area where people choose to live or visit because it is a vibrant, safe, welcoming city that offers great shopping, the best schools, enjoyable community events, and a sense of belonging.
